Sanitation Services Cut Off Inside Manus Island Compound Set to be Demolished, Refugees Claim

Protests inside Australia’s offshore detention centre on Manus Island were triggered on August 1 after essential services such as power and sanitation were cut off in alleged move to coerce residents to vacate the compound.Residents of the Foxtrot compound inside the Manus Island Regional Processing Centre have faced increasing pressure from centre management to relocate before its planned closure on October 31. Refugees and activists claimed that operators switched off power and water to the facility, in a bid to hasten its departure so the compound could be demolished.As well as power and water, refugees said sanitation and cleaning services have ceased, leading to overflowing bins. A letter sent out to detainees from centre management said residents are “personally liable for any risk associated with residing or entering Foxtrox compound.”Foxtrot is one of many compounds being occupied by the 800-plus refugees and asylum seekers who have been denied entry to Australia. Residents fear that if PNG Immigration and the Australian Border Force are able to successfully force residents out, then the Mike, Oscar, and Delta compounds would also be vulnerable.Although Papua New Guinea authorities have organised alternative accommodation in East Lorengau, a settlement in the Manus township, Foxtrot residents have expressed concerns for their safety – especially after three men were allegedly attacked with machetes and left seriously injured over the weekend. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

Latest

0329_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:09

News Break - March 29
0329_0500_nat_weinstein
2:03

Weinstein's assistant speaks out
0329_0500_nat_assange
0:27

No Internet for Assange
0329_0500_nat_supermarket
1:01

Supermarket price wars
0329_0500_nat_QLDpremier
1:07

Queensland Premier snubbed
0329_0500_nat_planecrash
0:29

Light plane crash tragedy
0329_0500_nat_housefire
0:26

Two critical after Sydney house fire
0329_0500_nat_facebook
0:20

Facebook redesigns settings

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'