Police Investigating Two Suspicious Fires at Eddie Obeid-Linked Bankstown Function Centre

NSW Police released CCTV footage of two men deliberately lighting a fire at a function centre in Bankstown on Boxing Day, 2016.The Bellevue Reception Centre has been linked to former disgraced NSW MP Eddie Obeid, who was convicted of wilful misconduct in public office less than two weeks earlier. According to the ABC, the centre operated from a building owned by a company directed by Obeid’s son, Paul.NSW Police said that the building was lit on fire on December 26, 2016, and then again on January 3. The video shows the fire and the men wanted for questioning. Credit: NSW Police via Storyful