Explorer Mawson's Huskies Immortalised in Antarctic Place Names

Antarctic explorer Sir Douglas Mawson’s huskies have been immortalised by the Australian Antarctic Division, by lending their names to landmarks on the frozen continent.Australian Antarctic Division Place Names Committee announced on August 2 that 26 “islands, rocks and reefs” would be named in honour of the working animals.Committee chair, Gillian Slocum, said: “The dogs were used for expedition transport, pulling sleds laden with supplies, as well as providing companionship for the men. While some of the dogs returned to Australia, others sadly perished in the harsh conditions.” Credit: Australian Antarctic Division via Storyful