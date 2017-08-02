President of Venezuela's National Assembly Meets Ambassadors Attending August 1 Session

Julio Borges, president of the Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela (Venezuela’s National Assembly, which holds legislative power), greeted ambassadors from the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Mexico who attended the Assembly’s August 1 session.In this video, French Ambassador Romain Nadal is seen telling Borges that “even though it is a difficult moment, it can be overcome and that Venezuelan history must prevail.”Nadal also said that France was ready to support Venezuela’s national reconciliation and the end of violence in the country.Borges is then seen greeting ambassadors from other countries.According to another post shared on the Assembly’s Facebook page, the ambassadors were there to “support the Venezuelan people” Credit: Facebook/Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela via Storyful