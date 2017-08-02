Pakistani Parliament Selects Caretaker PM

Pakistan’s parliament on August 1 selected former oil minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to be prime minister, replacing Nawaz Sharif, who was removed by the country’s supreme court for corruption. Abbasi was sworn in after handily winning the vote.Abbasi, a member of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party, is expected to hold the office until Sharif’s brother, Shahbaz, can take over, provided he wins a seat in parliament in a vote later this year.Nawaz Sharif resigned on July 28 when the court ruled he was disqualified because of offshore wealth revealed last year in the Panama Papers. Sharif has denied any wrongdoing.This video shows Abbasi and others arriving at the parliament for the vote. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful