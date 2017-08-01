Bizarre CCTV shows overloaded car crash

This is the extraordinary moment a car crashes into the back of an Audi before NINE boys flee the wrecked vehicle - including one who was locked in the boot. The crash was captured on CCTV which showed a Honda Civic rear-end the white sports car at a junction. Moments after the collision, the driver of the silver car gets out to inspect the damage, quickly followed by his seven passengers. As the group of youngsters flee the scene, one of them returns to open the boot to free a ninth boy who was also travelling in the car at the time.