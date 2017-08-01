News

Bird-mad couple as home is packed with 400 budgies

A couple are pretty obsessed with their hobby with more than FOUR HUNDRED budgies in their home. Ghalib Al-Nasser, 71, and wife Janice, 73, spend almost £2,000 a year feeding and housing their huge collection. Iraq-born Ghalib started collecting them when he moved to the UK in 1955 as a student and his hobby took off in 1971 when he started breeding them. Ten years later he met Janice and found they were birds of a feather as she shared his hobby and is as keen on them as he is. The couple keep their budgies in their garage which has been converted into an aviary.

