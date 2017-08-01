Deadly Shelling Reported in Opposition Areas in East Damascus

Heavy bombardment hit opposition areas in Ein Tarma and Jobar, in Syria’s Damascus Province, on August 1, killing three women and a child, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the areas were hit by 25 rockets.Pro-government media reported on artillery shelling hitting Jabhat al-Nusra, formerly al-Qaeda affiliated, positions in the Jobar area.Opposition media blameed the Syrian government for the strikes. Credit: Damascus Media Center via Storyful