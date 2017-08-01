News

Deadly Shelling Reported in Opposition Areas in East Damascus

Heavy bombardment hit opposition areas in Ein Tarma and Jobar, in Syria’s Damascus Province, on August 1, killing three women and a child, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the areas were hit by 25 rockets.Pro-government media reported on artillery shelling hitting Jabhat al-Nusra, formerly al-Qaeda affiliated, positions in the Jobar area.Opposition media blameed the Syrian government for the strikes. Credit: Damascus Media Center via Storyful

Latest

1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
0:25

$20 million Powerball ticket sold in WA still unclaimed
1:30

Reality star needs surgery after Perth assault
2:12

Gunman who killed accountant has been found dead
3:02

More than a hundred fight to save dozens of beached whales
1:47

Three year old girl hit and killed on busy highway
0:27

Police dog dead and eight others sick with unusual illness
1:39

Shoeless thieves target same business seven times

Featured

0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'