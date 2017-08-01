Scientists Warn of Possible Collapse of Hawaii Lava Delta

Scientists at the US Geological Survey warned on July 28 that the lava delta of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, where the lava flow enters the sea, is at risk of collapse as the summit of the lava lake continues to drop.This timelapse video shows eight photos taken from July 6 to July 13, shows the lava delta at Kilauea Volcano’s Kamokuna ocean entry. The video also shows the front of the delta subsiding with cracks starting to appear. Credit: US Geological Survey via Storyful