Six Detained After Israelis Enter Al-Aqsa Site to Mark Jewish Holiday

Hundreds of Israelis entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque on August 1 to mark the Jewish holiday of Tisha B’av.According to reports, Israeli police ejected six visitors from the site for “violation of the rules.”Jews are allowed to visit Temple Mount, known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif, but are prohibited from praying there.Tisha B’Av commemorates the destruction of the First and Second Temple, which Jews believe were located where the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound now stands.The video shows Israeli special forces escorting people from the courtyard. Credit: Facebook/elia for media via Storyful