Leopoldo Lopez' Wife Reports his Arrest and Detention by Security Forces

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez was taken from his home in the early hours of Tuesday, August 1, according to tweets from Lilian Tintori, his wife. Tintori shared CCTV footage she says shows security forces taking Lopez from their home.Another senior opposition figure, Antonio Ledezma, was also detained, according to tweets posted to his account and a video shared by his daughter. A video statement, also from his daughter denounced the action.The government had not commented on the allegations at the time of writing, according to Reuters. Credit: Lilian Tintori via Storyful

