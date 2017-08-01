Hundreds Protest in Istanbul Over Israel's Security Measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Hundreds of people gathered in front of Istanbul’s Israeli Consulate in the early hours of Tuesday, August 1, in the latest protest over security measures at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.The protest came a day after a mass Istanbul rally over the security measures Israel imposed at the mosque, which is considered to be the third-holiest site in Islam. Metal detectors were installed at the entrances to Temple Mount and worshippers aged under 50 were barred from attending prayers after three Arab-Israeli gunmen launched an attack inside the mosque compound on July 14, killing two police officers.Israel’s crackdown prompted two weeks of Palestinian protests and clashes with the Israeli security forces, Al Jazeera reported. The age limit was lifted on July 29 and metal detectors removed on July 30 but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to push ahead with other security measures throughout the Old City of Jerusalem. Credit: Facebook/Levent Cotuk via Storyful