New Mexico Monsoon Turns Creek into Raging Torrent

The New Mexico monsoon turned this creek in La Luz into a raging torrent as the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for eastern areas of the state on Monday, July 31.Leopold Cuevas captured this video showing the result of heavy rainfall in La Luz. The flash flood warnings on Monday follow heavy rain on Sunday with the NWS Albuquerque measuring a record-breaking 1.52 inches in Clayton in northwestern New Mexico. Credit: Facebook/Leopold Cuevas via Storyful