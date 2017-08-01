Texas Woman Burnt by Candles Flames

A woman was scorched in the face after trying blow out a candle at her home in Burleson, Texas, on July 23.A surveillance camera at the house of Cody and Ashley Brawley caught the incident. Ashley told local media that she noticed a burning smell from the living room and realised a vanilla-scented candle from Bath & Body Works was in flames. She tried to blow it out but the flames shot up, burning her face. She was treated for first- and second-degree burns to her face.The Brawleys said the candle had been burning for around 3 hours and 20 minutes when the incident took place. Instructions for the product state “Do not burn for more than three to four hours at a time,” according to NBC.The couple questioned if the product was defective, while Bath & Body Works said they were working on more details. Credit: Facebook/Cody Brawley via Storyful