News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Stranger attacks frail 82-year-old on her own door

A 82-year-old woman was left bloodied after she was badly beaten and strangled with her dog lead in an unprovoked attack. Catherine Smith first spotted her attacker a woman as she took her dog for a walk in her mobility scooter in a nature garden in south London. As she headed home she saw her attacker sitting on the wall outside her home and was asked "where's Tracey?" Ms Smith told the woman she did not know who Tracey was and refused to give the woman any money despite repeated demands. She went inside and closed the door but the woman rang the bell and asked if she could use the toilet.

Latest

Terrifying danger lurking in girl's toys in her bedroom
1:29

Terrifying danger lurking in girl's toys in her bedroom
Mystery as more than 50 dead geese fall from the sky
0:20

Mystery as more than 50 dead geese fall from the sky
Parents plead not guilty to child neglect
0:13

Parents plead not guilty to child neglect
Thermomix agrees to fine for misleading consumers
1:26

Thermomix agrees to fine for misleading consumers
0411_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:21

News Break - April 11
0411_0500_nat_royalwedding
1:23

Harry and Meghan's wedding invites
0411_0500_nat_cancerwoman
0:35

Melbourne cancer con woman jailed
0411_0500_nat_melbournearrest
1:02

Dramatic Melbourne arrest

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'