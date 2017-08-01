Stranger attacks frail 82-year-old on her own door

A 82-year-old woman was left bloodied after she was badly beaten and strangled with her dog lead in an unprovoked attack. Catherine Smith first spotted her attacker a woman as she took her dog for a walk in her mobility scooter in a nature garden in south London. As she headed home she saw her attacker sitting on the wall outside her home and was asked "where's Tracey?" Ms Smith told the woman she did not know who Tracey was and refused to give the woman any money despite repeated demands. She went inside and closed the door but the woman rang the bell and asked if she could use the toilet.