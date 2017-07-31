Militants Evacuated from Arsal to Syria as Part of Hezbollah Deal

The second stage of the ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and the Tahrir al-Sham militant alliance in the Arsal area, between the Syrian and Lebanese borders, was implemented on July 31, according to Syrian state media.Buses arrived to Flaita town to evacuate about 9,000 Tahrir al-Sham fighters and their families to opposition areas in Aleppo province, according to Hezbollah-affiliated media.Hezbollah received five bodies of its fighters from Tahrir al-Sham on Sunday as part of the first stage, SANA said.Hezbollah and the Syrian army launched a wide-scale operation against Tahrir al-Sham in Arsal on July 21. A ceasefire took effect last Thursday. Credit: War Media via Storyful