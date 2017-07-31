News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Britain's worst roundabout sees six drivers crash

Fuming motorists have been driven round the bend on Britain's worst roundabout - after six cars crashed just hours after it opened. Three of the vehicles were abandoned on Saturday (29/7) after drivers were confused due to "no lighting and no signage" leading them to drive straight over the island. A maroon Ford Focus, a blue Peugeot 106, a dark blue Ford Fiesta and a Land Rover all failed to realise the new roundabout had been set up on the A516 in Mickleover, Derby. Motorists have now called for the council to put new rumble strips on the island, which opened on Friday (28/7).

Latest

Robotic T-Rex bursts into flames at theme park
0:21

Robotic T-Rex bursts into flames at theme park
0324_1800_nat_newsbreak
7:33

News Break - March 24
0324_0700_nat_Meghan
1:39

Harry and Meghan visit Northern Ireland
0324_0700_nat_obama
1:29

Obama speaks at art gallery of NSW
0324_0700_nat_crash
0:20

Driver smashes into parked car at Prairiewood
0324_0700_nat_rain
1:18

Flood alert in NSW
0324_0700_nat_
2:47

France rocked by terror attack
0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'