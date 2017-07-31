Britain's worst roundabout sees six drivers crash

Fuming motorists have been driven round the bend on Britain's worst roundabout - after six cars crashed just hours after it opened. Three of the vehicles were abandoned on Saturday (29/7) after drivers were confused due to "no lighting and no signage" leading them to drive straight over the island. A maroon Ford Focus, a blue Peugeot 106, a dark blue Ford Fiesta and a Land Rover all failed to realise the new roundabout had been set up on the A516 in Mickleover, Derby. Motorists have now called for the council to put new rumble strips on the island, which opened on Friday (28/7).