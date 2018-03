A 14-year-old attacked for being a DWARF has finally beaten the bullies - by becoming a world-class athlete.

Brave Abigail Birch turned to sport after being badly bullied and physically beaten at school. She says she put all the anger and aggression she felt at being mocked for her rare disability into excelling at athletics. And just three years after beginning her journey, she is about to travel to Canada to compete in a World Championships this week.