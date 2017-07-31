Participants Jump Off Mostar Old Bridge During 451st Diving Competition

The 451st Mustar Old Bridge diving competition took place on July 30 in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina.The competition takes place at the city’s famous Old Bridge, which was built in the 16th century and was rebuilt in 2004 after being destroyed during the Croat–Bosniak War in 1993.Fifty-seven competitors took part, diving from the center of the bridge into the River Neretva, 20 meters below. Credit: Instagram/84_arben via Storyful