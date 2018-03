A chemical waste facility in western Sydney in caught fire on Monday, July 31, injuring at least one person as witnesses observed large flames and a plume of smoke.Emergency services were called to the St Marys factory at about 8:37 am, the St Marys Standard reported.CareFlight confirmed they had airlifted a 55-year-old man to hospital with serious burns at about 9:30 am, as 18 fire trucks attended the scene. Credit: Twitter/crel64 via Storyful