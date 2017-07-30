New 360-Degree Video Recreates World War I Battle

The Battle of Passchendaele has been recreated in a series of 360-degree videos released by the Royal British Legion to mark its 100th anniversary.The videos feature first-hand audio accounts, diary excerpts, and archive film and photos.Passchendaele, also known as the Third Battle of Ypres, was fought between July and November 1917 during the First World War. An estimated 550,000 Allied and German troops were killed, wounded or lost, according to the Royal British Legion. Credit: The Royal British Legion via Storyful