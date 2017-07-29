Police, in Riot Gear and on Horseback, Charge Down London Street

Police clashed with protesters at a violent demonstration in Dalston, northeast London, over the death of a Rashan Charles late on Friday, July 28 and into the early hours of Saturday.Tempers boiled over earlier in the day as protesters threw bottles at police officers following a protest over the death of Rashan, a 20-year-old man who died following a scuffle with police on July 23.Police said that Charles died after swallowing an object after being chased and restrained by a officer in a Dalston shop.Protesters set up barricades and lit bonfires later into the evening as police in riot gear moved to clear Kingsland Road.This video shows police, in riot gear or on horseback, charging down a street. Credit: Instagram/elthornto via Storyful