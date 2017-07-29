Protesters Demand Justice for Aboriginal Teenager Killed in Western Australia

Demonstrators staged a sit-in Melbourne’s CBD on July 28 to protest the death of a 14-year-old Indigenous teen.Elijah Doughty from Western Australia died in August 2016 after a man, believing him to be in possession of a stolen motorbike, struck the Karlgoolie teen with his vehicle. While the man plead guilty to dangerous driving and sentenced to three years, he was acquitted of manslaughter charges. The sentencing sparked protests across the country with many believing the tragedy was symptomatic of Australian police and court’s uncaring attitude towards young Aboriginal people.On Friday evening a rally was held in Melbourne outside the state parliament on Spring Street. The Herald Sun reported the rally and marches brought the CBD to a standstill as crowds sat-in at a major intersection.This video shows a rally in Federation Square. Credit: Federation of CLCs via Storyful