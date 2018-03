Residents of Westport, Connecticut, received a Friday morning visit from a humpback whale on July 28.The whale was first reported near Cockenoe Island, where the Norwalk Police Department’s Marine Unit caught video of the whale breaching. Westport Now reported that a boater off of Compo Beach encountered the whale swimming around near the beach before it headed off into the Long Island Sound. Credit: Norwalk Police Department via Storyful