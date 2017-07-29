Scuffles Break Out After Friday Prayers Near Temple Mount in East Jerusalem

Scuffles broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem on July 28 after thousands of Muslims were barred from access to the Temple Mount/al-Aqsa Mosque Complex.Despite the minor incidents of unrest along Sultan Suleiman Road, which runs adjacent to the Old City, Israeli police dropped age restrictions to enter the Temple Mount after Friday prayers concluded. Heightened Israeli security measures are likely to remain in place for the coming days and weeks given the ongoing tensions surrounding access to the holy site. Credit: YouTube/Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful