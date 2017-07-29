News

Scuffles Break Out After Friday Prayers Near Temple Mount in East Jerusalem

Scuffles broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem on July 28 after thousands of Muslims were barred from access to the Temple Mount/al-Aqsa Mosque Complex.Despite the minor incidents of unrest along Sultan Suleiman Road, which runs adjacent to the Old City, Israeli police dropped age restrictions to enter the Temple Mount after Friday prayers concluded. Heightened Israeli security measures are likely to remain in place for the coming days and weeks given the ongoing tensions surrounding access to the holy site. Credit: YouTube/Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

Latest

0327_1800_qld_scam
1:48

International scam could have tricked hundreds in Brisbane
0327_1800_qld_rail
1:35

Transport minister confident rail won't fail during Commonwealth Games
0327_1800_qld_intruder
1:44

Businessman tackled intruder down stairs to protect family
0327_1800_qld_flooding
2:09

45 people rescued from flash flooding in the far north
0327_1800_qld_firearms
1:07

Urgent statewide firearm audit underway in Queensland
0327_1800_nsw_eastereggs
1:37

Revealed: How to find the most affordable Easter eggs
0327_1800_sa_snakes
0:28

Suspect caught on camera stealing three snakes
0327_1800_sa_crash
1:19

Man dies in car crash on shocking night on roads

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'