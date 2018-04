This adorable footage show a kitten appearing to be DRUNK as she wobbles from side to side - but cat-lovers are fundraising to buy her a special wheelchair. Pebbles, a 10 month old tortoiseshell, may have nine lives but she struggles to get around on four legs. And an animal charity is hoping an extra two wheels might help her. Pebbles was born with a neurological condition, cerebella hypoplasia, meaning parts of her brain had not developed properly.