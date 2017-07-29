US-Backed Forces Say Islamic State Attack Foiled in Raqqa

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces militia said on July 28 its forces foiled an Islamic State attack and killed 17 of its fighters in Raqqa city, Syria.Islamic State militants attacked SDF positions near Mostafa mosque in Nazlat Shehada neighborhood, the same source said.This video was shared by the press office of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, of which the SDF is a multi-ethnic subgroup. The video is described as showing severe fighting against IS in Raqqa. Credit: YPG Press Office via Storyful