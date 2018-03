The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft and its Soyuz booster rolled to the launch site at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, July 26, in preparation for Friday morning’s launch to the International Space Station.The spacecraft will carry Soyuz Commander Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Randy Bresnik of NASA and Paolo Nespoli of ESA (European Space Agency) to the station in a six-hour flight. Credit: NASA via Storyful