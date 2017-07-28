News

Celebrations as Sharif Disqualified from Office in Panama Papers Case

Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif resigned on July 29 after the Supreme Court found that Sharif should be disqualified from his office for lying about his assets during a corruption probe related to the 2016 Panama Papers scandal.The investigators found that Sharif had not declared his stake and position as the board chairman of Capital FZE in parliamentary wealth disclosures.Local media reported that a criminal investigation would also be launched against Sharif, according to Radio Free Europe.Sharif’s party, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), still holds a majority in parliament and is expected to nominate a new prime minister to take office until elections are held next year. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

