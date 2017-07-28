United Nations Calls for Humanitarian Aid in Yemen as Cholera Cases Top 400,000

The United Nations World Food Programme called for an increase in humanitarian aid to Yemen on July 26, as the number of reported cases of cholera reached over 400,000.According to WFP, 1,900 cholera related deaths have been recorded. Two-thirds of the population do not have regular access to food, while 395,000 children are malnourished.The famine and cholera outbreak are a result of more than two years of fighting in Yemen, which has devastated the country’s health, water and sanitation systems. WFP urged all parties involved in the conflict in Yemen to keep the Hodeidah port open, so that shipments of humanitarian aid have access to the country. Credit: United Nations World Food Programme via Storyful