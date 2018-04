A motorist was left clinging to another driver's bonnet at 40mph in a road rage row. Frightened Radomir Seredynski was filmed clasping onto the windscreen wipers of the Ford Focus by a dashcam on another car. The Focus, driven by Michael Seale suddenly came to a halt after 160 metres and Mr Seredynski leapt from the bonnet. The footage shows a male passenger shouting 'now f*** off' before the Focus speeds away.