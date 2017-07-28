Americans Are Obsessed With Chicken Wings

Since its creation in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York by Teressa Bellissimo, the chicken wing has been a classic American staple. And a new poll of meat eaters reveals Americans aren't holding back.

The average carnivore devours twenty-four wings per month, equating to 290 wings a year, according to the figures.

And, when projected over the average adult lifetime, that amasses to a whopping 17,653 chicken wings consumed per person overall.

Whether purchased from a restaurant or made at home using a secret family recipe, the results of the poll show the average person eats seven pieces of wings each sitting - of which there are typically just over three a month.

Although the first chicken wing meal in the 1960’s was served with celery slices and bleu cheese sauce, the most popular way modern people eat their wings is with French fries and traditional BBQ sauce, according to data.

The poll of 2,000 Americans was conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Moore's Marinades & Sauces.

The research finally settles 'the great wing debate' -most people (39 percent) prefer to have their wings with the bone-in over boneless wings.

Those who do prefer boneless wings (27 percent) shouldn’t feel offended by the results because the poll also ended the age old argument of whether boneless wings can actually be considered wings… nearly six in ten (56 percent) respondents feel boneless wings ARE able to be classified as proper chicken wings.

Whether you opt for on the bone or off it, Moore's Marinades & Sauces is on a mission to make your wing sing with tips and recipes on how to get the most from this classic American staple.

Traditional barbecue, honey barbecue, and buffalo with ranch dressing are the most popular wing flavors, according to the survey, but one in seven enjoy their wings without any sauce at all.

Having wings for dinner and during the Super Bowl are the best time to eat wings although more than a quarter (28 percent) said wings can be eaten at any time, place, or occasion.

Still, 57 percent said they wouldn’t order wings on a first date - because it’s too messy, it isn’t classy, and to altogether avoid getting their hands dirty. The perfect wing is described as fried, with barbecue sauce and a side of French fries.

In response to the research data, Moore's Marinades & Sauces has released a guide on how to cook and prepare your wings to perfection.

The chef de cuisine at Moore's Marinade & Sauces said: “Chicken wings have been an American staple for generations and countless recipes have been created by people looking to personalize their wing dish.”

“As the results show, people are divided about the perfect way to enjoy the delicious American classic. Whether they’re grilled, fried, baked, sauced or dipped, the American people can’t get enough- and we know how they feel.”

“We have always honored the chicken wing here at Moore’s - from Spicy Habanero to Creamy Ranch, Buffalo to Honey BBQ - our six mouth-watering wing sauces will excite your every taste bud. We’ve always lived for wings, and it’s good to see Americans embrace the tasty treats as much as we do.”