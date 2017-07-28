America's Travel Setbacks

Planning a vacation this summer? Be sure to do your research as new research reveals as many as 48 percent of travelers have experienced stress caused by a “travel setback”.



The study of 2,000 Americans looked into the travel setbacks typically experienced by travelers and the various ways that they express their frustrations.



Despite the typical traveler spending nearly three weeks (20 days) planning a trip on average, there are many pitfalls that can’t be foreseen – the most commonly experienced setbacks included delayed or canceled flights, disappointing hotel rooms and nightmare traffic.

A spokesperson for Travelocity, which commissioned the research, said: “While travelers spend weeks or even months deciding where to go on vacation, many don’t think as hard about where they book that vacation. With almost half of travelers experiencing the stress of a travel setback, the importance of being able to get help 24/7 can’t be underestimated. That’s why Travelocity offers every customer the promise of the Customer First Guarantee, offering 24 hours to cancel flights for free and a price match guarantee.”



Nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of those who had previously reported having a travel setback were unfortunate enough to experience one during the last vacation they went on.



Delayed flights and hotel disappointments are the most disheartening travel setbacks survey respondents had to endure during their last trip.



And these setbacks not only cause stress and anxiety, but results show there is often a financial toll too- in 56 percent of instances people lost out on money, with $323 the average loss.



The average traveler surveyed waited 25 minutes to get an initial response from customer service when reporting their setback.



Travelers experiencing a setback don’t do so silently. The survey of 2,000 Americans by Travelocity showed 94 percent said they voiced their complaints in some form.

Millennials favor complaining via social media and writing a bad review - but they are less likely to speak with management compared to older generations.



Generation X and Baby Boomers, on the other hand, prefer to speak with hotel staff or mail a letter to the company headquarters.



Older generations perceive that they experience better service than do millennials, who are almost five times more likely than those over 56 to feel the service received was not up to scratch (15% v 3%).

However, millennials are also more forgiving as they are less likely to refrain from using the services of a company after a bad customer service experience.

A Travelocity spokesperson summed things up in this way, “It’s inevitable that not everything will go perfectly during a trip - but that’s why we are there, to set things right and get you on your way. And remember - even given these setbacks, our survey also showed that two-thirds of travelers were “very satisfied” with their last vacation - demonstrating that the good far outweighs the bad.”