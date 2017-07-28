Clever Firefighters Lift Smart Car Out the Way

A group of firefighters from the New York Fire Department had to think on their feet on July 24 when they encountered a Smart Car blocking their route to an emergency.A video shared to JD Closser’s Instagram account shows four firefighters working together to lift the Smart Car onto the sidewalk.The firefighters, members of Hancock Street’s Ladder Company 111, can be seen comically lifting and shimmying the car onto the sidewalk.Closser’s video had garnered 16,446 views at the time of writing. Credit: Instagram/jdclosser via Storyful