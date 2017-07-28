JP Crawford's Inside-the-Park Grand Slam Overshadowed By Worst Tag Effort Ever

Lehigh Valley IronPigs shortstop JP Crawford turned heads at Coca Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on July 26, when he when he hit an inside-the-park grand slam.The 22-year-old California native’s rarity was made even more outlandish when he was met with a bizarre run of play as he came in to score.Crawford came to the plate with the bases loaded and hit the ball into the center of the field, nearly clearing the fence.When coming round to third base, it appeared he would be thrown out at the plate, until an outrageous slide ended with him being deemed safe.A video of the play was shared to the IronPigs’ Twitter account on July 26. It had received 940 retweets and 1,180 likes at the time of writing. Storyful has contacted the uploader for clearance. Credit: Twitter/IronPigs via Storyful