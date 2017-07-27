School in West Mosul Opens Doors for the First Time Since City Recaptured From IS

Schools have begun to reopen in west Mosul after the area was recaptured from Islamic State militants, as seen in this July 27 video.Students started their first classes during warm summer weather in an effort to make up for three years without education due to the conflict, BBC Arabic reported.This video was shared by the the Iraqi Federal Police and was described as showing security measures implemented to protect the school.A woman in the video thanks the Federal Police for helping opening the school.A boy says that IS destroyed them and that they were out of school for three years. Credit: Facebook/Iraqi Federal Police via Storyful