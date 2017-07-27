Vlogger Films Younger Brother's Heartwarming Response to His Coming Out

YouTuber Oliver Potter recently filmed the heartwarming moment he told his five-year-old brother that he was gay.Potter uploaded the video to YouTube on July 25. He asks his younger brother Alfie what love means to him. He then explains that if he was to get married it would be to another man.Alfie responded, “I already know because you’re my brother. When you have a baby you will get the ones who got lost”As far as this five-year-old is concerned, “love is love”. Credit: YouTube/OliverVlogss via Storyful