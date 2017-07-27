Orca Rams Alaskan Fisherman's Boat

A salmon fishing trip off the coast of Little Biorka Island in Alaska took a shocking turn for Victor Littlefield when his boat was attacked by a violent orca whale on July 23.Sitka resident Victor Littlefield posted on Facebook that the orca rammed into his boat and pulled the anchor line multiple times.“Maybe it was playing with me,” wrote Littlefield. “It would grab my anchor line and yank the boat so hard I thought it would swamp us.”Fortunately, Littlefield reported that no one on the boat was injured, although he worried about what damage could have been done to a smaller boat.Littlefield caught some video of the orca whale grabbing the anchor line and rocking the boat. Credit: Victor Littlefield via Storyful