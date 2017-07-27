Anti-Abortion Protesters Rally Against Buffer Zone at Kentucky's Only Remaining Abortion Clinic

For the third day, members of pro-life group Operation Save America rallied in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on July 26. The group has targeted EMW Women’s Surgical Center, the last remaining clinic in Kentucky that offers abortion services.In response to Operation Save America’s protest, counter protesters joined in at 6th and Jefferson Streets, many of them wearing graphic outfits. One sign read, “Thanks for the sepsis.”The demonstrators were planned after July 21, when a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order establishing a buffer zone at the clinic, which means protesters must stay at least 7 feet away from the clinic building. Credit: Twitter/Peter Champelli via Storyful, Insider Louisville