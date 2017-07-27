Transgender Rights Activists Protest Trump's Military Ban in Times Square

Hundreds of protesters rallied in New York’s Times Square on Wednesday, July 26, to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would ban transgender people from serving in the US military.Protesters gathered outside a military recruitment center in Times Square for the rally. President Trump cited “tremendous medical costs and disruption” as justification for the ban. The Pentagon had announced in June 2016 that the ban would be lifted but Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in June 2017 approved a six-month delay on the recruitment of transgender people. Credit: YouTube/Rob McDonagh via Storyful