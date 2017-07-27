Police Seize Drugs, Guns in Bikie Search

Police executed search warrants on outlaw motorcycle gang properties in northern New South Wales on July 24 and July 25, “in response to recent violent acts believed to be related to tension between rival clubs.”Queensland and New South Wales police joined forces in their ongoing investigations into bikie gang activity.This footage shows police executing the searches, during which they seized drugs and guns.On Monday, July 24, police stated they found a rifle scope, a laser pointer, more than $6000 cash, and an amount of cannabis.At Terranora on Tuesday, July 25, police gave a warning to a 39-year-old man for “consorting.” Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful