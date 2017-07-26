News

Lisa Blair Completes Solo Circumnavigation of Antarctica

Sailor Lisa Blair arrived in Albany, Western Australia on Wednesday, July 25, concluding her circumnavigation of Antarctica, a challenging mission aimed at raising awareness of climate change.Blair arrived after nightfall to cheers from a crowd gathered in welcome.A few hours earlier, the 32-year-old shot a live video in which she said she was arriving in Australian waters, which was “pretty amazing” after a gruelling journey.“You can see here, there’s the sunset over the hills of Albany.”In the days leading up to her arrival, Blair struggled through changing conditions. “It just made it nearly impossible to sail what was requested so I’ve been spending all of this time just trying to get north.”According to The Australian, the journey totalled 184 days.Blair’s mission was to break the record for the fastest solo, unassisted and non-stop Antarctic circumnavigation, but a broken mast near South Africa made it impossible.Her yacht was named the “Climate Action Now”. Credit: Lisa Blair Sails the World via Storyful

