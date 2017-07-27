Diver Spots Rare Megamouth Shark off Indonesia's Komodo Island

British diver Penny Bielich was exploring the Gili Lawa Laut diving site, off Indonesia’s Komodo Island, on July 25, when she captured this amazing video after an extremely rare megamouth shark swam by.The megamouth shark, discovered in 1976, is described by National Geographic as one of the rarest sharks in the world. She was diving with Heikki Innanen who told her to grab her camera as the shark passed above her Credit: Penelope Bielich via Storyful