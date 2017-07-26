News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Police Offer $100,000 Reward For Information on Lynette White's 1973 Murder

Homicide detectives announced on July 26 a $100,000 reward to anyone who had information about the murder of Lynette White in her Coogee home in 1973.“I know just how hard the police are working on this… I thank them from the bottom of my heart, even the guys working back on it 40 years ago,” Lynette’s husband, Paul White, said at the press conference. “I’d just like to see a final answer this year.”The model and dancer was stabbed numerous times on June 8, 1973, as her son lay sleeping nearby, the Daily Telegraph reported. He was unharmed.The Homicide Squad announced they were re-investigating her death under Strike Force Tourmaline, after the original inquiries by detectives yielded no leads.“I urge any person with information about this case to please come forward and talk to police. Even the smallest piece of information could make a difference,” NSW Minister for Police Troy Grant said. “The White family deserve answers and justice for Lynette after all this time.” Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful

Latest

37 missing after fire tears through shopping centre
0:22

37 missing after fire tears through shopping centre
0326_1130_nat_stormy
2:10

Stormy Daniels tells-all in first televised interview
0326_1130_nat_childcare
1:39

Childcare workers to strike Tuesday
0326_1130_nat_tathra
0:25

Tathra clean-up fund
0326_1130_nat_armedrobbery
0:19

Melbourne armed robbery
0326_1130_nat_turnbull
1:47

Turnbull responds to 29th Newspoll loss
0326_1130_nat_cricketupdate
3:06

Steve Smith's fight to save job
0326_0500_nat_qantas
4:09

Qantas' first non-stop flight to UK

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'