Police Offer $100,000 Reward For Information on Lynette White's 1973 Murder

Homicide detectives announced on July 26 a $100,000 reward to anyone who had information about the murder of Lynette White in her Coogee home in 1973.“I know just how hard the police are working on this… I thank them from the bottom of my heart, even the guys working back on it 40 years ago,” Lynette’s husband, Paul White, said at the press conference. “I’d just like to see a final answer this year.”The model and dancer was stabbed numerous times on June 8, 1973, as her son lay sleeping nearby, the Daily Telegraph reported. He was unharmed.The Homicide Squad announced they were re-investigating her death under Strike Force Tourmaline, after the original inquiries by detectives yielded no leads.“I urge any person with information about this case to please come forward and talk to police. Even the smallest piece of information could make a difference,” NSW Minister for Police Troy Grant said. “The White family deserve answers and justice for Lynette after all this time.” Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful