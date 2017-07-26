Bus, Rammed From Behind, Ploughs Through Junction in Chile

At least one person died and others were injured on July 24, local reports said, when an out-of-control truck rammed into a bus in Viña del Mar, Chile, and forced both vehicles through a busy junction, hitting a car before coming to a stop.Video, described in local reports as CCTV footage from Mall Marina, the mall outside of which the incident took place, shows the collision.The truck’s brakes reportedly failed as it approached the junction. Some reports put the number of people injured at up to 15. Credit: Mall Marina Vina del Mar, Chile via Storyful