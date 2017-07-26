Montana's Lodgepole Complex Fire Scorches Over 200,000 Acres, Destroys Homes

The Lodgepole Complex fire in Garfield County, Montana, grew to 226,000 acres on Sunday, July 23, destroying about a dozen residences, according to an incident report.The fire was originally three separate wildfires, which grew into the single Lodgepole Complex fire on Saturday, July 22.Residents living north of Highway 200 to Fort Peck Lake and others in Garfield County were evacuated, Q2KTVQ.com reported.More than 300 firefighters were using helicopters and air tankers to battle the wildfire, but hot and dry conditions were posing a challenge and the fire was just 5 percent contained. Credit: Instagram/FlatWillowProductions via Storyful