Wildfire Near Reno Burns 3,000 Acres, Causes Evacuations

The Preacher Fire, burning in the Pine Nut Mountain Range near Reno, Nevada, grew to more than 3,000 acres on July 25, threatening structures and causing evacuations in the area.The fire sparked as a result of lightning early in the morning on July 24. Since then, it has quickly grown and threatens 400 structures in the area.Because of difficult mountainous terrain, multiple mine shafts in the area and washed out roads, a major incident team assumed command of the site on Tuesday morning, battling it with 12 engines, seven helicopters and 11 aircraft.This timelapse video shows the large smoke plume from the fire. Credit: Twitter/Joseph D.M. White via Storyful