A pensioner is living in fear of a flock of seagulls who are attacking her every time she goes in and out of her home. Linda Boylen, 61, says up to 15 birds have bombarded her during 'five weeks of hell'. The problem began when three chicks fell from a nest on a neighbour's property onto her patio. The parents of the young see Linda as a threat and have been fiercely protecting them - aided by other birds who have joined in.