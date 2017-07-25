Netanyahu Meets Israeli Ambassador to Jordan and Injured Security Guard

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 25 met with the Israeli Ambassador to Jordan, Einat Schlein, and an Israeli security guard, who was injured in Jordan earlier in the week, when two Jordanians attacked the Israeli Embassy in Amman.The security guard shot dead the two Jordanians during the attack on Sunday, July 23. The incident caused a diplomatic standoff between Israel and Jordan. However, by Tuesday, Netanyahu’s government had stated that the issue had been resolved with the return of diplomatic staff to Israel.The meeting between Netanyahu and the two came on the same day that his government had rowed back on a controversial decision to place metal detectors at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.At the meeting, Netanyahu paid tribute to the security guard. Credit: Israeli Prime Minister via Storyful