Metal Detectors Removed From Holy Site After Cabinet Rows Back on Controversial Move

Israel’s cabinet voted Monday, July 24 to dismantle the metal detectors that had been erected near the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and which caused much controversy in the region. Israeli security and construction teams removed them later that night.The metal detectors had been erected at the site, which is used as a place of worship by Jews and Muslims, after two Israeli police officers were shot dead at the site in mid July. The events lead to a series of violent incidents that threatened to destabilize the floundering peace process.In response to calls from governments internationally, the Israeli cabinet decided to have the metal detectors removed, but vowed to use advanced technological means to monitor security at the site.The videos can be downloaded: Credit: Facebook/Rajai Khateeb via Storyful